Sushant's Case: Rhea And Showik Chakraborty's Bail Order To Be Pronounced Tomorrow

A special court in Mumbai reserved its ruling in the bail pleas of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The court will pronounce its judgment on the bail plea on Friday (September 11, 2020).

As per a tweet by ANI, the arguments on the bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have concluded at a Mumbai special court, and the order will be passed tomorrow.

According to a report in Quint, Rhea told the Mumbai sessions court that she was being framed in the case. The actress also made multiple serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In her petition filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea claimed to be innocent. She claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever, and has been falsely implicated in the case. The actress argued that her arrest in the case was "unwarranted and without any justification and that her liberty had been "arbitrarily curtailed". She also alleged that no woman officer was present during her interrogation.

Further, as per a NDTV report, Rhea argued that her offence involved procuring only a small quantity of drugs, which should be a bailable charge with a one-year jail term.

This is Rhea Chakraborty's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. The actress, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by NCB officials on Wednesday morning.

Rhea has been accused of procurring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been arrested under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.

The NCB joined the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stumbled upon a drug angle while probing the money laundering case linked to the actor's death. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020, and his death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Supreme Court's order.

