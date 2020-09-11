Sushant's Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Her Brother Showik And Others' Bail Plea Gets Rejected

On Friday, the Mumbai sessions court rejected the bail pleas of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Abdul Basit and Zai Vilantra over the drug-related charges linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Reacting to the rejection of the bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court."

In her plea filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea had claimed to be innocent. She had claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever, and has been falsely implicated in the case. The actress had argued that her arrest in the case was "unwarranted and without any justification and that her liberty had been "arbitrarily curtailed". She had also alleged that no woman officer was present during her interrogation.

Rhea had filed a bail application on Wednesday before a sessions court in Mumbai after a magistrate court rejected her bail application on Tuesday.

For the unversed, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under section 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 (a), 28 and 29 of NDPS Act, on Tuesday after three days of interrogation. The actress has been accused of procurring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shortly after her arrest, Rhea was sent to judicial custody till 22 September by a local court. Later, she was shifted from the NCB office to Byculla jail.

