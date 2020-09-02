Sushant's Case: Sandip Ssingh To File Defamation Case Against Those Spreading Rumours About Him

Sandip Ssingh Planning To Take Legal Action

Sandip Ssingh's media manager Deepak Sahu took to his Twitter page and wrote, "#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations. Sahu told Hindustan Times that the case is ‘in process' and refused to divulge any further details.

Sushant's Family Claims That They Don't Know Sandip Ssingh

While Sandip was one of the first ones to go to Sushant's house after his death and was clicked with his sister, Meetu Singh, Sushant's family lawyer had told Pinkvilla, "Meetu (Sushant's sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant's body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant's flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip."

Sushant's Niece Mallika Singh Had Also Said That Sandip Ssingh Is Unknown To Their Family

"The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn't know Sandip Singh," she had posted on her Instagram page.

veral People Have Questioned Sandip's Relationship To The Late Actor

A few days ago, veteran actress Simi Garewal had also questioned Sandip's role in the case and tweeted, ""In my opinion/instinct the shadiest character in this sordid drama is Sandeep SSingh. Why did he suddenly land up there..& take charge? Why is he not interrogated? #JusticeforSushant."