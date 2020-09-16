Sushant's Case: Showik Chakraborty's Friend Suryadeep Malhotra Sent To NCB Custody Till September 18

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested alleged drug peddler Suryadeep Malhotra after conducting searches at his residence in Mumbai, in connection with the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Reportedly, Suryadeep is Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's friend.

Suryadeep was produced before the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday. According to a report in ANI, the court sent him to NCB custody till September 18, 2020. An alleged drug peddler Chris Costa was also sent to NCB custody till September 17.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede earlier told the reporters, "Drug peddlers Chris Costa and Suryadeep are arrested by NCB Mumbai. They will be produced before the court today."

According to NCB officials, raids were also conducted at several other locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.

On Sunday, the NCB had apprehended a person identified as Karam Jeet Singh Anand in connection with the drug case after ganja was recovered from his possession. The NCB had earlier revealed that they apprehended Dywan Anthony Fernandes along with two persons, who used to supply ganja, and recovered 500 grams of ganja.

According to a NCB statement, Ankush Arenja, age 29 years of Powai was also apprehended. He is a receiver of contraband from Karam Jeet who supplied it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani. Reportedly, 42 grams of charas and cash of Rs 1,12,400 has been recovered from him.

NCB, Sub Zone, Goa has apprehended Chris Costa in the same case. Further investigation is still going on. Currently, he has also been brought to Goa from Mumbai. Further, the NCB acknowledges the role of Sameer Wankhede ZD Mumbai in the team for these operations.

The NCB joined the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement Directorate came across various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection while probing the money laundering angle in the actor's death case.