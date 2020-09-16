Sushant's Case: Shruti Modi's Questioning Called Off After SIT Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and talent mnager Jaya Saha to join the investigations for the drug probe related to the late actor's death case on Wednesday (September 16, 2020).

Jaya and Saha were to be interrogated about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB last week, and if they were aware of this. However, the questioning was called off after one of the team members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by NCB tested positive for COVID-19.

Shruti was was sent back after the agency received results which revealed that a team member of SIT was COVID-19 positive.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said in his statement, "One of the team members of SIT has been tested positive for COVID-19. We received the antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested and due protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we have sent back Shruti Modi who had joined the investigation today morning."

He revealed that Jaya Saha will also not be interrogated, and that she will be summoned again after the requisite protocol is followed.

Earlier, Shruti Modi had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to Sushant's death. The NCB joined the probe in Sushant's death case after the ED shared many chats related to drugs procurement and consumption in connection to the late actor.

