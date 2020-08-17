Sushant's Chat With Friend Revealed: Said 'Working On Myself Spiritually And Trying To Grow'

While Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated, new revelations are being made in media every day. According to new reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's old friend Kushal Zaveri had a chat with the late actor on June 1. The screenshots of their chat were recently made public and show that the actor said he was working on himself "spiritually and trying to grow".

Sushant approached Kushal, director of Pavitra Rishta two weeks before he was found dead at his Mumbai home. Sushant left him a text to ask about his well being, which read, "How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant." Kushal, a day later replied to him saying, "Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai."

Soon after, Sushant talked about how he has been spending his time during the lockdown and opened up about his future plans. He wrote, "working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect, I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that the work we did together are something we should be proud of, find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Please give my love to Sid too and tell him I miss him a lot. Much love."

Along with family, close friends and fans, Kushal has also refused to believe that the actor was depressed. According to reports by Mumbai police, the actor was allegedly getting treated for depression for past six months before his death, and had recently stopped taking medication.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Performs Special Puja For The Late Actor; Shares A Video

Ankita Lokhande Thanks Vicky Jain For Being Her 'Strength' Amid Rumours Of SSR Paying For Her Flat