Sushant's Cook Neeraj Reveals Details Of Actor's Last Moments; Says 'It Is Not A Murder'

Neeraj Reveals Minute By Minute What Happened On Morning Of June 14

Neeraj went on to share that he was nearby and would have seen someone coming. He added, "I went upstairs just 5 minutes later to ask him what to cook. I found that it was locked. I don't think it is murder because he did everything within 5 minutes and we were nearby. If it was murder, we would have seen someone coming. And if at all someone had come to murder him, we would have not let that happen. And usually, when he bolts the door, we never disturbed him after the first doorbell assuming he would be asleep."

Neeraj Says Staff Was Shocked On Breaking The Door

He added that the actor's staff was shocked to see the actor as they broke open the door. Neeraj said everything happened too strangely and added, "The first person to enter was Sidharth Pithani after he called a locksmith broke open the door. There were three of us there - Sidharth Pithani, Deepesh and then me. As soon we entered the room, we saw sir hanging by the fan. Sidharth held his head and rushed out of the room. We didn't even go into the room after that out of fear."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, over two months ago. The actor's family and fans have been rallying for justice and believe that Sushant was not depressed. According to initial reports by Mumbai Police, the actor was receiving treatment for depression.