Sushant's Death Case: AIIMS Forensic Head Says 'No Marks Of Struggle Or Scuffle', Rules Out Murder

In the latest development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel probing the late actor's post-mortem and viscera reports, has ruled out the murder angle in the death case, stated a report in ANI.

Dr Sudhir Gupta was quoted as saying by the news agency, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide."

The AIIMS forensic head further added, "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."

ANI quoted Dr Gupta as saying, "The presence of any sedative material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the body was consistent with hanging." (sic)

The ANI report further stated that the medical board refused to provide the details as the case is still subjudice.

It was earlier reported that the AIIMS panel re-investigated Sushant's post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 per cent viscera available.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier claimed in a tweet that that a doctor, who is a part of the AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that the actor's photos indicated that his death was by "strangulation" and not suicide. In response, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has to constitute a new medical board to keep the investigation in Sushant's death case "impartial".

However, Dr Sudhir Gupta refuted Vikas Singh's claims while speaking to a news channel. He said, "No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It's difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation."

Earlier this week, the CBI released a statement that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still on and no aspect has been ruled out yet.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had confirmed his death by suicide.

