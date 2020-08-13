Sushant's Death Case: ED Finds No Substantial Direct Transfers To Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Account

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took a new turn when his father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family on various sections including 'criminal breach of trust', 'cheating', 'criminal conspiracy' and 'abetment to death'.

Soon, the Enforcement Directorial (ED) stepped in to investigate the money laundering allegations levelled against Rhea and her family members by Sushant's father. So far, the ED has summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his ex business manager Shruti Modi and sister Mitu Singh.

According to a report in Indian Express, after questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty for almost 18 hours, the ED is now examining cash withdrawals made from Sushant's accounts over the last one year as they have not found any "substantial direct transfers" from the late actor's bank account to Rhea or her family members.

The report further states that the withdrawals amount to Rs 55 lakh and are from Sushant's primary account with Kotak Bank. According to sources, Sushant's bank account had around Rs 15 crore at the beginning of the last financial year, and was used to make tax and travel-related payments, among other things.

Further, sources also state that the agency has found that Rhea is not a joint account holder in any of Sushant's bank accounts.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading entertainment portal, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that the actress has nothing to hide and will cooperate with the investigations carried by the police and ED.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was handed over Sushant's death case after a tug of war between Mumbai police and Bihar police over jurisdiction. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His post-mortem report confirmed his death by suicide.

