Sushant's Death Case: ED Probes National Billiards Player Over Drug Chats Linked To Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya, in which they spoke about drugs.

As per a report in India Today, the ED grilled national level billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar, a friend of Rhea Chakraborty, for eight hours on Tuesday. They had earlier recovered a WhatsApp group chat on Rhea Chakraborty's phone which involved discussion on dealing in doobies.

Rhea was a part of that WhatsApp group for a wedding ceremony which was to be held at Udaipur. According to sources, in one of the chat messages on that group, Thakur tells another person to bring money and take the contraband.

Besides Rishabh, the ED also questioned Thakkar's circle of friends to find out if Rhea Chakraborty purchased any contraband from him.

A report in India Today stated sources revealing that Thakkar denied dealing drugs when probed by the ED. However, one transaction and the chat message discussing contraband remains under the scanner. Further, sources added that Thakkar's financial transactions are also being scanned, and he is likely to be called again for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty. They had earlier booked her under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act. On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in an official statement, said that his client never consumed drugs. He further added that she is ready to undergo a blood test to prove the same.

Speaking about the drug angle in Sushant's death case, the NCB recently identified two men, Farookh Sheikh alias Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia, who are known for supplying drugs in the Bollywood circle. They are likely to be questioned by the agency.

