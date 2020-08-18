Sushant's Death Case: ED Records Late Actor's Father KK Singh's Statement In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in connection with its probe in the money laundering angle in Sushant's death case. Sushant's family lawyer KK Singh confirmed this development while speaking to IANS.

"Yes, the ED has recorded the statement of the late actor's father," he was quoted as saying.

As per a Zee News report, the ED officials questioned Sushant's father about the financial transactions from the bank account of his late son. Singh was also asked about Sushant's fixed deposits and other aspects.

As of now, the ED has recorded statements of several people in the money laundering probe including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant's ex business manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, house manager Samuel Miranda and other personal staff of the late actor.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR registered by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. In his complaint, Singh had accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of siphoning Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family members, fans and Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and others have come together to call for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Claims Chances Of Actor Being Murdered Very, Very High

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals Why The Actress Moved Out Of Sushant Singh Rajput's House