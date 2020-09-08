Sushant's Death Case: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Late Actor's Sisters And Dr Tarun Kumar

In a recent development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the late actor's sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

In her complaint, Rhea has claimed that Sushant's sisters and the doctor prescribed drugs to the actor without consultation. The case has been registered under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (headquarters-1) and a spokesperson for Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "As per Rhea's compliant, an FIR has been registered at Bandra police station. In line with the Supreme Court's (SC) order, the case is duly transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation."

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a six-page complaint against Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Mitu Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar, in which she accused them of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for Sushant, who was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Currently, the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting separate probes in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Recently, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug case linked to the actor's death.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Files Forgery Case Against Sushant's Sister Priyanka; See Documents (Exclusive)

ALSO READ: Sushant's Family Lawyer Says Rhea's Complaint Against Priyanka Is To Keep Mumbai Police Involved