Sushant's Death Case: Narcotic Control Bureau Raids Rhea Chakraborty's House To Probe Drug Angle

In the latest turn of events in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Rhea Chakraborty's house on Friday (September 4, 2020) to conduct a house search after her brother Showik Chakraborty's name surfaced in the drugs nexus, in connection to the case.

A Zee News report stated that the Mumbai Police is also present at Rhea's house to assist the NCB team in the house search. The report further stated that Rhea's mobile phone, laptop and car were searched by the team.

Further, as per ANI, NCB said that the houses of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, and Sushant's former housekeeping manager Samuel Mirandi, are also being searched according to rule under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said NCB.

So far, NCB has arrested five people in the drugs angle in Sushant's death case.

The NCB has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from Mumbai's Bandra. An NCB official told ANI, "He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty."

NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra from Mumbai in connection with the case. PTI quoted a NCB official as saying, "Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai."

On Monday, NCB had registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty. Previously, the agency had booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

