Sushant's Death Case: NCB Files Criminal Case Against Rhea Chakraborty In Drug Conspiracy

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across evidences that drugs were supplied to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe in Sushant's death case. For the unversed, the actor was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The latest update in the case is that the NCB has registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report in India Today, the NCB has also identified two men, Farookh Sheikh alias Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia, who are known for supplying drugs in the Bollywood circle. The agency is also likely to question the two men in Sushant's case.

Previously, the NCB booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Gaurav Aarya is being probed by the ED today. According to reports, the agency is also questioning another hotelier Kunal Jani, in connection with Sushant's death case.

On August 25, the ED wrote to NCB asking them to probe the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Later, Rakesh Asthana, director of Narcotics Control Bureau was quoted as saying, "We are also starting the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said in a statement that his client has never consumed drugs, and further added that the actress is ready to undergo a blood test to prove the same.

