    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant's Death Case: Owner Of Ambulance Which Carried Actor's Mortal Remains Says No Foul Play

      By
      |

      Recently, while speaking with a news channel, Akshay Bandgar, the driver of the ambulance which carried Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains had claimed that he was one who brought down the corpse of the actor. He also said that he was hired by the police and has been receiving threats from international numbers since that day.

      ssr

      Now according to a report in DNA, the owner of the ambulance Rahul Bandgar, in a telephonic conversation with Zee News, has claimed that when the ambulance reached Sushant's house, the actor's mortal remains were already on the bed.

      He said that it was his brother Akshay who went to take Sushant's corpse to the hospital. At that time, Rahul was in his village and now, Akshay is out of town.

      Rahul was quoted as saying, "On June 14, when Sushant committed suicide that day, I was in the village but my brother Akshay went there with an ambulance. The body was already taken down from the ceiling and placed on the bed. After that, our team brought the body down from the room and brought it to the stretcher in the ambulance. Both ambulances are ours."

      He further added, "There was some problem in the wheelchair of the first ambulance due to which the body was not getting fit, that's why we called our second ambulance there."

      Rahul also told the news channel that there was no foul play involved. He said, "No. there was no foul play. Why would we do that? He has passed away and gone to heaven. What will we get by doing all this?"

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The post-mortem report confirmed his death by suicide. However, his fans and friends have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death case. Currently, the Mumbai and Bihar police are investigating this matter.

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Sisters Get Emotional On Raksha Bandhan; Share Priceless Memories With Late Actor

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X