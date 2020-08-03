Sushant's Death Case: Owner Of Ambulance Which Carried Actor's Mortal Remains Says No Foul Play

Recently, while speaking with a news channel, Akshay Bandgar, the driver of the ambulance which carried Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains had claimed that he was one who brought down the corpse of the actor. He also said that he was hired by the police and has been receiving threats from international numbers since that day.

Now according to a report in DNA, the owner of the ambulance Rahul Bandgar, in a telephonic conversation with Zee News, has claimed that when the ambulance reached Sushant's house, the actor's mortal remains were already on the bed.

He said that it was his brother Akshay who went to take Sushant's corpse to the hospital. At that time, Rahul was in his village and now, Akshay is out of town.

Rahul was quoted as saying, "On June 14, when Sushant committed suicide that day, I was in the village but my brother Akshay went there with an ambulance. The body was already taken down from the ceiling and placed on the bed. After that, our team brought the body down from the room and brought it to the stretcher in the ambulance. Both ambulances are ours."

He further added, "There was some problem in the wheelchair of the first ambulance due to which the body was not getting fit, that's why we called our second ambulance there."

Rahul also told the news channel that there was no foul play involved. He said, "No. there was no foul play. Why would we do that? He has passed away and gone to heaven. What will we get by doing all this?"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The post-mortem report confirmed his death by suicide. However, his fans and friends have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death case. Currently, the Mumbai and Bihar police are investigating this matter.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death

ALSO READ: Sushant's Sisters Get Emotional On Raksha Bandhan; Share Priceless Memories With Late Actor