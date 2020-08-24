Sushant's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says Actress Has Not Received CBI Summons

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that the actress and her family have not received any summons from the CBI yet. He said that they will appear before the agency if they receive from the agency.

Satish Maneshinde said in his statement, "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency."

Earlier, an official revealed that the CBI team questioned Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. They even visited Sushant's Bandra flat as part of the ongoing investigations.

On Saturday, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where the autopsy had been performed on Sushant's body. A third CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Sushant's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. After almost a month of his death, the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code including 'abetment to suicide' and siphoning off funds from Sushant's bank accounts.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

Last week, the apex court had directed the CBI to take over all the investigations in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour".

