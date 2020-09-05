Sushant's Death Case: Showik Chakraborty And Samuel Miranda Taken For Medical Test After Arrest

Showik And Samuel Were Arrested On September 4, Friday Night

Showik and Samuel have been arrested under sections 8c, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act. Section 8c of NDPS Act states "prohibition of certain operations in which no person shall produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-state, export inter-state, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance."

Showik Reportedly Confessed Procuring Drugs For Rhea

It is reported that during the questioning, Showik confessed that he used to buy drugs at Rhea's behest. It is also being said that he was the facilitator not only for Sushant Singh Rajput, but arranged narcotics for some other Bollywood stars too.

NCB Joined CBI's Investigation After ED Accessed Rhea's Whatsapp Chats

Earlier, Rhea's Whatsapp chats accessed by Enforcement Directorate officials also mentioned other names like her manager Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha, and Gaurav Arya. Last month the NCB registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty. It is to be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. After Mumbai police's investigation, the probe is now being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation.