Sushant's Death Case: Simi Garewal Calls Sandip Ssingh 'Shadiest'; Asks Why Is He Not Interrogated

Simi Garewal On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

The Karz actress tweeted, "In my opinion/instinct the shadiest character in this sordid drama is Sandeep SSingh. Why did he suddenly land up there..& take charge? Why is he not interrogated? #JusticeforSushant."

Simi Garewal Lashes Out At A Netizen

In her previous tweet, the actress wrote about how she thought Rhea Chakraborty's recent interview with a news channel was convincing. She further continued in her tweet that some media and sceptics will continue to target, speculate and accuse Rhea until the murderer is found.

When a netizen trolled Simi for her tweet on Rhea's interview, the veteran actress hit back by saying, "And you stop being a judge & jury. Stop being so gullible based on media trp sensationalism. The CBI will give the verdict. Not you. Till then we must keep an open mind and await #Justice4SSR."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty In Her Recent Interview, Denied Knowing Sandip Ssingh

The actress told India Today, "Where was he for the last year-and-a-half? I've never heard of him, he's never come home. I guarantee you his name won't be there in Sushant's call logs either."

Sandip Ssingh Had Claimed That He Was One Of The First Ones To Reach Sushant's Residence After Hearing The News Of His Demise

Sandip was present at Sushant's house on the day of his death, at the hospital immediately afterwards, and also at the actor's funeral. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that no one from the late actor's family knew about him. Besides Singh, many other people have questioned Sandip's relationship to the late actor.