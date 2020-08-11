Sushant's Death Case: WhatsApp Texts Reveal KK Singh Had Reached Out To Son Via Rhea And Shruti

As everyone waits for the Supreme Court to issue a verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the transfer of FIR from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police, new reports in Sushant Singh Rajput's case have revealed more details. After KK Singh asked CBI to look into the case as a murder, Whatsapp messages from the late actor's father to Rhea have come to light.

According to the screenshots accessed by Times Now, back in November 2019, KK Singh had asked Rhea for an update on Sushant's health and well being. He had also reached out to manager Shruti Modi, both of the ladies have been accused of 'abetment to suicide' in the FIR filed by Bihar Police. However, the screenshots do not reveal if the messages were acknowledged by Chakraborty and Modi.

On November 29, 2019, Singh sent a WhatsApp message to Rhea, in which he said, "Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do (When you learnt that I am Sushant's father, why didn't you talk to me? What is the matter? If you are looking after him as a friend and getting him treated, then it is only right that I am also kept in the loop about everything related to Sushant. Please call me and give me all the details)."

WhatsApp Texts That Were Made Public Meanwhile, his message to Shruti, sent on the same date revealed that Singh had expressed his desire to come to Mumbai and asked for his tickets to be booked. KK Singh Also Expressed Desire To Visit Sushant In Mumbai The message read, "Mein janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eska liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do (I know that you handle Sushant and his work. I wanted to talk to you regarding his present condition. When I spoke with Sushant yesterday, he said that he was very troubled. Now, you tell me, will a father not worry after hearing this? This is why I wanted to talk to you. If you are not going to talk to me, then I want to come to Mumbai. Please send flight tickets)." FIR Was Filed Against Rhea Chakraborty On June 26 Notably, KK Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police, accusing Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi for ‘abetment to suicide' among other charges like criminal conspiracy, and cheating. The FIR has also been registered by CBI.

