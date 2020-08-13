Sushant's Diary Reveals He Had Big Aspirations For 2020: Hollywood Debut, Production House And More
Earlier this week, after hearing pleas from five parties involved in Sushant's death case including, the late actor's family, Rhea Chakraborty, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Government and CBI, the Supreme Court had reserved the hearing. However, SC now is all set to pronounce its order today, on August 13.
Meanwhile, several revelations in the case have been made as the late actor's diary was accessed by media. According to a report by Times Now, the diary debunks the claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was a 'quitter'. The diary revealed that the late actor had grand plans for the year 2020, including his Hollywood debut and had also created a blueprint for more career opportunities.
Sushant He Had Big Aspirations For 2020
The report also shared that the actor had an uncluttered mind based on his aspiration for the year. The list also included, building a content creator team, teaming up with FTII students, starting a production company, he also wanted to contribute to the world of education and environment.
Sister Shweta Called Him An Eternal Postiivist
Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti had tweeted pages from his diary and said he was an 'eternal positivist'. She wrote,"Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!"
Supreme Court Is Yet To Rule Judgment In Who Will Investigate The Case
For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, at his Mumbai residence. The Supreme Court will soon have a hearing regarding who will investigate the late actor's death case, whether Mumbai Police or CBI.
