Sushant's Diary Reveals He Had Big Aspirations For 2020: Hollywood Debut, Production House And More

Sushant He Had Big Aspirations For 2020

The report also shared that the actor had an uncluttered mind based on his aspiration for the year. The list also included, building a content creator team, teaming up with FTII students, starting a production company, he also wanted to contribute to the world of education and environment.

Sister Shweta Called Him An Eternal Postiivist

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti had tweeted pages from his diary and said he was an 'eternal positivist'. She wrote,"Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!"

Supreme Court Is Yet To Rule Judgment In Who Will Investigate The Case

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, at his Mumbai residence. The Supreme Court will soon have a hearing regarding who will investigate the late actor's death case, whether Mumbai Police or CBI.