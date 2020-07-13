    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant's Dil Bechara Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee Shares An Unseen Dance Video With The Late Actor

      Post Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, his friends and industry colleagues have been sharing their fond memories of the late actor. Recently, his Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee remembered him by posting an unseen video of him on her Instagram page.

      HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) . . I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. . . #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon

      When Sushant Danced With Swastika

      In the video, Sushant and Swastika are seen trying their hands at salsa to an old Bollywood classic playing in the background. The cute moment will surely bring a smile on your faces.

      Swastika's Heartfelt Caption For The Video

      The actress wrote, "HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)...'d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon."

      The Video Left Fans Emotional

      A netizen wrote, "Ohhh how lively spirited." "I'll cry," wrote another Instagram user. "It breaks me though it heals me," read a comment. Another user posted, "Always in our heart....❤️."

      Before The Release Of Dil Bechara Trailer, Swastika Had Penned A Sweet Note For Her Late Co-Star

      "I remember Sushant with a smile that would steal hearts. A person who would cheer up a dull day. A thinker, a believer, an amazing co actor and human. Someone who would say- ‘Arey, tension mat ley yaar, sab theek ho jaega!' Sushant, our Manny, this is for you. Some journeys stay with us beyond our lives and this will forever be etched on my heart," Swastika had written in her post.

      Talking about Dil Bechara, it is an official adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, and is slated to premiere on July 24, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

