Sushant's Family Lawyer Is Frustrated With CBI, Alleges Actor Died By Strangulation And Not Suicide

Sushant's Family Lawyer Dismisses The Suicide Theory

Vikas Singh took to his , "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide."

Here's What Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Has To Say

Reacting to Vikas Singh's tweet, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase."

AIIMS Likely To Sumit Final Findings To CBI Next Week

Earlier, it was reported that CBI had approached AIIMS in connection with Sushant's forensic report to get a clear picture about whether it was a suicide or a homicide. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department had said that the report will be conclusive and without doubts. He had also added that the reports cannot be shared as the matter is subjudice. According to the latest reports, AIIMS is likely to hand over the report to CBI next week.

Sushant's Death Case Is Currently Being Probed By Three Agencies

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police declared his death by suicide. However, the case took a new turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others under various sections including 'abetment to suicide.' Soon, the death case investigation was transferred to CBI as per Supreme Court's order. Besides CBI, the case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).