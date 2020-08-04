Sushant's Family Lawyer: Mumbai Police Is Buying Time To Ensure That The Evidence Gets Destroyed

Recently, Patna SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined after his arrival in Mumbai to investigate Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant's father KK Singh is unhappy with this development.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant's father has said that the quarantining of Patna SP clearly indeicates that the Mumbai police wants to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police. He also said that Sushant's death case should be probed by CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

Vikas Singh said in a statement, "I don't think any state government would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police."

"Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI," he further added in his statement.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death after receiving a formal request from the late actor's family. On Monday, Sushant's father had released a video in which alleged that he had alerted the Bandra police on 25 February that his son's life is in danger. He also claimed that the Mumbai police didn't act on his complaint back then.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His post-mortem report confirmed his death by asphyxia due to hanging. Currently, the Mumbai police and the Patna police are conducting two separate investigations in this case.

