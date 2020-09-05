Sushant's Family Lawyer On Showik Chakraborty's Arrest: This Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Vikas Singh Calls Showik's Arrest 'Just The Tip Of The Iceberg'

Sushant's family lawyer said, "All I want to say is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Just imagine what all Mumbai Police is hiding from everyone and this is just the tip of the iceberg."

Earlier, Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Expressed Her Relief After The News Of Arrest Broke Out

"Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR," she wrote on her Twitter page.

Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior NCB officer said, as per a PTI report. Both Showik and Samuel have been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant's death case.

The NCB Had Earlier Raided Showik And Samuel's House

Earlier, on Friday, the NCB had raided the homes of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, had told journalists that Showik and Samuel's houses were being searched as a "procedural" action. After questioning them in the NCB office, the agency arrested them later in the evening.

Here's What Sources Have To Say

As per a report in DNA, Showik confessed to NCB that he used to buy drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput on the behest of his sister Riya through Samuel Miranda. Further, Samuel told NCB that he used to arrange drugs, named Budd, at the behest of Showik for the late actor.