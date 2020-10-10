Sushant's Family Lawyer Regrets Not Recording His Phone Call With AIIMS Panel Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta
Days after it was reported that All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its 'conclusive' forensic report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, while speaking with a news channel, has said that Gupta's lies will be exposed.
Vikas Singh further said that he regretted not recording his phone call with Dr Sudhir Gupta in which the latter had allegedly said that Sushant's death was by strangulation.
Vikas Singh Claims That Dr Sudhir Gupta Himself Had Reached Out To Him After Sushant's Father Registered An FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant's family lawyer told Republic TV, "When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said ‘I'm not interested in any help, I'm only interested in the truth'. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant's sister Meetu at the site."
Singh further claimed that Gupta's ‘immediate, spontaneous reaction' upon seeing the photos was that it's ‘200% death by strangulation'.
Sushant's Lawyer Regrets Not Recording His Phone Conversation With Dr Sudhir Gupta
Vikas Singh told Republic TV that he regrets not recording that crucial phone call with Dr Gupta. "I'm not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I'm sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed," the lawyer told the news channel.
Sushant's Lawyer Had Recently Written A Letter To The CBI Director
Vikas Singh had written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which he had raised objections over the AIIMS forensic examination report and called it 'faulty'. He had also called for the matter to be referred to another forensic team constituted by the CBI. For the unversed, it was reported that AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and termed it as "a case of hanging and death by suicide."
ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Registers Complaint Against Netizen Threatening Him Of 'Suicidal End'
ALSO READ: Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Sri Lanka For Demanding Justice For SSR; Fans Organize Protest In Delhi