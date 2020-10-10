Sushant's Family Lawyer Regrets Not Recording His Phone Call With AIIMS Panel Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta

Vikas Singh Claims That Dr Sudhir Gupta Himself Had Reached Out To Him After Sushant's Father Registered An FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's family lawyer told Republic TV, "When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said ‘I'm not interested in any help, I'm only interested in the truth'. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant's sister Meetu at the site."

Singh further claimed that Gupta's ‘immediate, spontaneous reaction' upon seeing the photos was that it's ‘200% death by strangulation'.

Sushant's Lawyer Regrets Not Recording His Phone Conversation With Dr Sudhir Gupta

Vikas Singh told Republic TV that he regrets not recording that crucial phone call with Dr Gupta. "I'm not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I'm sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed," the lawyer told the news channel.

Sushant's Lawyer Had Recently Written A Letter To The CBI Director

Vikas Singh had written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which he had raised objections over the AIIMS forensic examination report and called it 'faulty'. He had also called for the matter to be referred to another forensic team constituted by the CBI. For the unversed, it was reported that AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and termed it as "a case of hanging and death by suicide."