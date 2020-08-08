Sushant's Family Lawyer Says 'Last Few Pages Of Sushant's Dairy Might Unravel A Lot Of Things'

In the past week, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been transferred to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on the recommendation of Bihar Government. The late actor's family's lawyer opened up about the case and its potential direction in a recent interview with IANS. The former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior advocate Vikas Singh said the actor's dairy will prove to be of crucial importance and "could have hinted at who could have been behind his death".

Vikas Singh revealed that Sushant's diary can reveal what was on his mind. "Well, according to me that diary is very important because if he was writing everyday about what was in his mind then if he has committed suicide, then something must have been there as to why he has taken this step or if it was a murder, there would have been something regarding who in his life was the threat. I hope the investigation agency is able to retrieve the last few pages as it might unravel a lot of things," Singh told the news agency.

He also revealed that electronic evidence will play a crucial role including the photos taken at the scene of crime and the records of call detail will help follow the chain of events in absence of physical evidence. "The problem with this investigation is that what has been lost in the initial days would impact the probe but I am sure that a professional agency like CBI would still be able to uncover the truth," he said.

Vikas Singh Says Jurisdiction Was Just An Excuse "Jurisdiction is just used as an excuse by the Mumbai Police to not give assistance to the Patna Police to probe the case as the law is well settled and there is provision in law to provide such an assistance," said Singh. He went on to add that Patna police had the jurisdiction based on section 179 of the CrPC, since the "consequences of the crime was felt there (Patna)," where his family lived. Vikas Opens Up About Charges Filed Against Rhea He went on to share that, the FIR could not add a murder charge because the family had no direct information. "It is not possible for us to say clearly because none of the family members were living with him but what is coming out in the public domain is quite shocking and that is what we are really worried about." Vikas Singh: The Truth Will Come Out Singh added, "I think the truth will come out when CBI would begin probing the case." Meanwhile, CBI has also registered a case against Rhea Chakrobatry. After taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, CBI has handed over the probe to the ACU-VI (Special Investigation Team), which was formed by CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

