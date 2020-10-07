Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Calls AIIMS Forensic Report Faulty In His Letter To CBI Director

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has written a letter to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) director in which he has raised objections over AIIMS forensic examination report and called it 'faulty.'

In his letter, Vikas Singh has also demanded that the matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI.

Have a look at the letter here.

Earlier, it was reported that AIIMS had submitted its 'conclusive' forensic report and has ruled out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS forensic head was quoted as saying by IANS, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide." However, the medical board refused to reveal any details about their findings as the case is still subjudice.

Later, a leading news channel leaked an audio of Dr Sudhir Gupta in which he reportedly claimed that Sushant was murdered.

Following this, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned."

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement on Tuesday in which he claimed that Sushant's family and its lawyers are interfering and tampering with the investigations in the actor's death case. He further wrote in his statement, "Any further attempts to interfere and tampering in the investigations would be brought to the notice of the appropriate courts."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had confirmed his death by suicide. A month after Sushant's death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections including 'abetment to suicide' and 'cheating'.

The CBI took over the death case following orders from the Supreme Court. Besides CBI, Sushant's death case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

