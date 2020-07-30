    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant's Father And Sister Mitu Never Mentioned Rhea's Name In Their Statements To Mumbai Police

      Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case seems to be getting convoluted with every new update on it. While the Mumbai police is currently investigating Sushant's death case, the late actor's father KK Singh recently registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in Patna. He levelled serious allegations against her including, cheating, theft and abetment to suicide.

      sushant

      However, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sushant's father KK Singh and sister Mitu never said a word against Rhea Chakraborty in their signed statements to the Mumbai police.

      A senior police officer, on the conditions of anonymity, told the tabloid that Sushant's sister Mitu delayed the statement process multiple times.

      He was quoted as saying, "Not only did she (Mitu Singh) not mention Rhea Chakraborty on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and then again in her signed statement, but she also did not respond to several requests by the investigating team to appear for the recording of a more detailed statement. The officer said the FIR in Bihar is an attempt to range police forces of two states against each other and get the case, eventually, transferred to the CBI."

      Further, the report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Sushant's father met Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey, towards the end of June. But, he mention anything about Rhea or the alleged mental torture of Sushant, which his father later mentioned in his FIR to Patna police.

      The report further stated that Sushant had meet Kumar to get the late actor's Bandra residence vacated.

      On the other hand, Sushant's family has claimed that Mumbai police was not ready to file an FIR. Instead, they wanted them to provide the names of big production companies in their statements.

