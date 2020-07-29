Sushant's Father's Lawyer Reveals The Reason Behind The Delay In Filing FIR With Patna Police

Sushant's Family Has Not Demanded A CBI Inquiry Yet

Vikas Singh told ANI that Sushant's family wants the Patna Police to investigate Sushant's death case. He said that the Patna Police was initially a little hesistant to register an FIR. However, the Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and an FIR was registered.

He also revealed that Sushant's family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet.

Sushant's Father's Lawyer Talks About The Delay In FIR

He revealed, "An FIR has been registered now as the family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn't registering an FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It (the investigation) was heading in a different direction."

The Patna Police Has Begun Their Preliminary Investigation

Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP was quoted as saying, "FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked."

Sushant's Father Has Pressed Some Serious Charges Against Rhea Chakraborty

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range had earlier revealed, "KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant's father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account."