Sushant's Former Manager Shruti Modi Claims Rhea Handled Late Actor's Financial Accounts: Report

Shruti Modi Claims Rhea Chakraborty Handled Sushant's Financial Accounts

A Times Now report stated that Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi told CBI that Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty used to handle his financial accounts and dealings.

Sushant's Former Manager Claims She Wasn't Involved In Giving Medication To The Late Actor

The report further stated that Shruti told the agency that she was not involved in giving any medication to Sushant. She also added that she just used to receive the parcels at Sushant's home and hand them over.

Shruti Modi's WhatsApp Chat With Sushant's Sister Neetu Singh Recently Went Viral

In the WhatsApp chat, accessed by India Today, Shruti Modi and Sushant's sister Neetu Singh exchanged information about the details about Sushant's treatment. As per the chat, Shruti had told Neetu on WhatsApp, "Hi, Shruti here. I'll be outside." To this, Neetu had replied, "Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr's prescriptions." Later, Shruti had sent an image of a piece of paper which contained the names of the medicines prescribed to Sushant. The chat hinted that Sushant's family was aware about his health condition.

Here's What Shruti Modi's Lawyer Had Earlier Told A News Channel

Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi had recently told India Today that Sushant used to consume drugs before Rhea Chakraborty entered his life, and that the late actor's family was aware about it. He also claimed that Sushant's relationship with his family was not a cordial one.