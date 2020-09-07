Sushant's Friend Sandip Ssingh Breaks His Silence; Makes His Texts With The Late Actor Public
Producer Sandip Ssingh have finally broken his silence after several people raised questions about his relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sandip was one of the first ones to reach Sushant's house post the actor's untimely demise, Sushant's family denied knowing him while speaking to the media.
Recently, Sandip took to his Instagram page to share his side of the story by making his text conversations with Sushant public.
Sandip Ssingh On His Friendship With Sushant Singh Rajput
Sandip posted the texts messages he exchanged with Sushant from 2016 till 2018, including details of a visit to the actor's farmhouse in Pawana and wrote, "Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today's time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh."
Sandip Ssingh Reveals Why He Rushed To Sushant's House Immediately When He Heard About The News About The Actor's Death
He wrote, "On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come."
Sandip Ssingh On Sushant's Family Claiming That They Don't Know Him And Why He Was In Touch With The Ambulance Driver After June 14
The producer shared screenshots of his chats with Sushant's sister Meetu Singh and brother-in-law, and wrote, "Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statements. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. Many had questioned why Sandip was in touch with the ambulance driver post June 14.
The chats released by Ssingh suggest that Sushant's sister Meetu and Sandip had a conversation about Sushant's death certificate, and the payments of ambulance drivers.
Sandip Ssingh Reacts To Claims Of A Case Against Him In Mauritius
Further, Sandip also shared a certificate to clear the air that a case against him was pending in Mauritius. He wrote, "Just want to end the speculation on the planted Mauritius story to degrade my image of a self-made person out of jealousy and put me down. Sharing the letter from the Mauritius Police. There was no such case ever filed. #SandipSsingh."
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sandip's media manager Deepak Sahu had tweeted that the producer is all set to file a defamation case against spreading rumours and making false allegations against him.
