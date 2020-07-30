Sushant's Friend Sandip Ssingh Says Mumbai Police Spoke To Him But Didn't Record His Statement

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case recently took a new turn when the late actor's family registered an FIR against his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has also been investigating this matter, and have already interrogated more than 38 people for the same.

However, Sushant's close friend, producer Sandip Ssingh recently told Republic TV that the Mumbai Police has not formally summoned him to record his statement yet, despite being one of Sushant's closest friends.

Sandip was quoted as saying, "They have not taken my statement as of now. They have spoken to me, they have taken all the details from me. They have spoken to me in detail."

The producer also expressed his doubts over the allegations of "suicide" revealing that Sushant had been a happy person. He also said that Sushant's former manager Disha Salian like the late actor, wasn't someone whom he thought would commit suicide, and decribed her as a 'happy-go-lucky' person.

Speaking about Sushant, Sandip recalled how both of them would aspire for and talk about 'two Biharis ruling Bollywood.' He also told Republic TV that from the glimpse he got of Sushant's room when he arrived there after hearing of the suicide, the ceiling was low enough that it would make hanging onself cumbersome.

On being asked if Sushant was planning to quit Bollywood, Sandip responded in affirmative and said that the late actor wanted to do organic farming.

Further, when Sandip was quizzed if Sushant was boycotted by Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, the producer replied that Sushant's relationship with the Bollywood bigwigs were on his personal level and he is nobody to give anyone a clean chit.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The post-mortem report confirmed his death by asphyxia. Since then, the Mumbai police has been probing this case from various angles including professional rivalry.

