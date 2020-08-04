Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Shares WhatsApp Texts Regarding The Actor From His Brother-In-Law

Sushant's Brother-In-Law Texted Siddharth When He Couldn't Get In Touch With The Actor

As per a report in India Today, one of the messages addressed to Sushant read, "Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly."

Sushant's Family Was Unhappy With The Company He Was Keeping

Singh, who is married to Sushant's sister, wrote in another message, "Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good..."

Was He Hinting At Rhea Chakraborty?

"Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance - your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office," read another message.

Sushant's Family Was Concerned For Him

Another text addressed to Sushant read, "The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy."