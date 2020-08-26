Sushant's Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Gets Legal Notice Claiming He Shared Concept With Another Producer

Tik Tok Star Sachin Tiwari garnered fame, thanks to his resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput. He recently was also cast in a film titled Suicide Or Murder, which is reportedly based on the late actor and nepotism in Bollywood. However, Sachin has received a legal notice from the makers of the film, alleging that he reached out to another producer.

According to a report by IANS, film Shashank's producer Marut Singh (pls cross check the spelling) and director Sanoj Mishra have sent Sachin a legal notice saying that after he signed him for the film Shashank, Sachin went ahead and shared the story idea with another producer. Marut Singh claimed, "It has been a month since we sent a legal notice to Sachin Tiwari but he has not responded yet. It is very disheartening that he is neither picking our calls nor responding on the legal notice. Recently I came to know Sachin has shared the crux of the film with other producers and directors."

Sanoj Mishra Opens Up About Film Called Shashank "To make a film on the nepotism prevailing in Bollywood and the sudden and suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was our brainchild. We had narrated the script and project details to Sachin Tiwari, but unfortunately, he ditched us and passed on the concept to other filmmakers," Sanoj Mishra added. Shashank's Story Is Similar To Sachin Starrer Suicide Or Murder Shashank too revolves around the struggle of an actor who comes from a small town. Mishra further shared, "We do not want to name a famous producer, but in Bollywood popular producers and studios are running the mafia network and nepotism. They do not allow outsider actors and directors to come forward and make a career in Bollywood. The film Shashank will feature this dark side of the Bollywood." Suicide Or Murder Was Announced On July 20 Marut Singh and Mishra have not mentioned the other producer in the complaint. However, last month it was announced by producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta that Sushant's lookalike Sachin is working with him in the film called Suicide Or Murder with a similar premise.

