Sushant's Sister Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Lashes Out At Her For Giving Interviews

Shweta Cited Rhea's WhatsApp Chats And Said That Her Brother Had Been Sedated And Financially Robbed

Sushant's sister wrote in an Instagram post, "So to put things in perspective what we have gotten to know in past 2 days as per the media revelations of the investigation that is unfolding: Rhea and Gang drugged and sedated Sushant over the months to take control of him. Financially robbed him and made sure family members can't reach him by any means to rescue him."

Shweta Singh Kirti Also Raised Questions About Disha Salian's Death

She further wrote, "When Bhai put his foot down around May 18th and tried to take over the charge, got in touch with the family. This gang panicked and exchanged texts regarding how to still have control over Bhai's finances. On 8th when Rhea walked out of my Brother's house, she sent an IT team to collect data from my Brother's devices. What??? They collected 8 hard disks full of data and when my brother stopped them, he got a threat call. As per the statements recorded by CBI. The same night Disha died."

Sushant's Sister Also Called Out A News Channel For Planning To Air Rhea Chakraborty's Interview

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty."

Sushant's Sister Accused Rhea Chakraborty Of 'Doing Publicity Stunts'

She wrote in her tweet, "Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty."