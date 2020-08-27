Sushant's Sister Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Lashes Out At Her For Giving Interviews
After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drug angle while investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also joined the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in probing the actor's death case.
Amid this, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently demanded the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty. She also questioned as to why the criminals haven't been taken into the custody yet. Further, Shweta also slammed Rhea for giving interviews and accused her of doing 'publicity stunts'.
Shweta Cited Rhea's WhatsApp Chats And Said That Her Brother Had Been Sedated And Financially Robbed
Sushant's sister wrote in an Instagram post, "So to put things in perspective what we have gotten to know in past 2 days as per the media revelations of the investigation that is unfolding: Rhea and Gang drugged and sedated Sushant over the months to take control of him. Financially robbed him and made sure family members can't reach him by any means to rescue him."
Shweta Singh Kirti Also Raised Questions About Disha Salian's Death
She further wrote, "When Bhai put his foot down around May 18th and tried to take over the charge, got in touch with the family. This gang panicked and exchanged texts regarding how to still have control over Bhai's finances. On 8th when Rhea walked out of my Brother's house, she sent an IT team to collect data from my Brother's devices. What??? They collected 8 hard disks full of data and when my brother stopped them, he got a threat call. As per the statements recorded by CBI. The same night Disha died."
Sushant's Sister Also Called Out A News Channel For Planning To Air Rhea Chakraborty's Interview
Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty."
Sushant's Sister Accused Rhea Chakraborty Of 'Doing Publicity Stunts'
She wrote in her tweet, "Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty."
For the unversed, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Following the Supreme Court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently took over the case and is currently probing the matter in full swing.
