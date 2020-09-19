Sushant's Sister Meetu Remembers Late Actor And Mom In A Heartfelt Post; 'Lost Them Too Early'

It's been three months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. His sudden demise has left a void in the lives of his near and dear ones, which cannot be filled. Recently, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh dedicated an emotional post to her mother and the late actor.

She shared an artwork of Sushant seeking blessings from his mother Usha Singh. Expressing her heartbreak at losing both of them at an early stage in her life, Meetu wrote, "My mother was my source of energy.My bhai was my pride. Lost both of them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss."

Have a look at the post.

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

Earlier, post Sushant's demise, Meetu had penned a touching note for the late actor that read, "The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan, I still can't say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart and shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride!"

Meetu had stayed with Sushant for a few days before the actor passed away in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently announced 10-day break from social media to immerse herself in prayers and deep meditation.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain."

On the other hand, Sushant's brother-in-law and Shweta's husband Vishal Singh Kirti shared some sweet memories of the late actor in his blog.

