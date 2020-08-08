Sushant's Sister On #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput Billboard In California: It's A Worldwide Movement

Shweta Shares A Photo Of Sushant's Billboard In California

Shweta shared a picture of a billboard which features the Raabta actor's face along with the hashtag on it. She captioned it as, "Bhai's Billboard in California...It's up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It's a world wide movement."

'You Are Beating In Our Hearts,' Says Shweta

Sushant's sister also shared a video, taken from a passing car. She captioned the video as, "You are beating in our hearts." Click here to watch the video.

Earlier, Shweta Had Shared A Cryptic Post

She shared a message on her Instagram page that read, "Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world." Shweta shared this cryptic post at the same time when Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik arrived for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai.

A CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case

CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has stepped in to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Bihar police. The move has been welcomed by the late actor's family and fans.