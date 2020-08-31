Sushant's Sister Shares Happy Pictures Of Them Dancing To Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Song
Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing a lot of memories of the late actor post his untimely demise on June 14, 2020. Recently, Shweta got nostalgic and shared some happy moments with her late brother from a family gathering in 2014.
She captioned her post as, "Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of 'Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast' after 20 long years on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest."
When Sushant And Shweta Hit The Dance Floor At A Family Function
Shweta shared a collage of three pictures in which Sushant is seen dressed in a black half-sleeved shirt paired with jeans and a baseball cap, while Shweta looks pretty in an orange and violet lehenga. In two pictures, Shweta and the late actor are dancing to 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' song. The third photo features them posing for a family click.
Last Week, Shweta Lashed Out At Rhea Chakraborty In A Series Of Tweets
In a recent interview, Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that the late actor shared a strained relationship with his family. However, Shweta quashed Rhea's claims and lashed out at her in a series of tweets. For the unversed, Sushant's father KK Singh has accused Rhea of forcing his son to take his life and siphoning his funds.
Shweta Has Been Demanding Justice For Her Late Brother
In one of her tweets, Shweta wrote, "The only thing I know is to PRAY, my only strength is My GOD, my faith in the power that sets the scores right. I believe in Justice because I believe in you God! Please, show that you are there, please let the truth shine forth! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."
Meanwhile, The CBI Is Currently Probing Sushant's Death Case
After getting a nod from the Supreme Court, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering case filed in connection with this matter, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now also joined the investigation after a drug angle surfaced in this case.
