Sushant's Sister Shocked Over Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Says 'What Kind Of Gunda Raj Is This'
After sending a stop notice to Kangana Ranaut stating that there are illegal constructions at her Pali Hill office in Mumbai, the Brihan Mumbai Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her office on Wednesday (September 9, 2020). An upset Kangana lashed out at the Mumbai civic body in a series of tweets, and also shared a bunch of pictures and videos of her demolished office.
Amongst those who condemned BMC's demolition act is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who came out in support of the Queen actress and said that such injustice must not be taken lying down.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Is Appalled At Demolition At Kangana's Office
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President's Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let's establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj."
'Wake Up Now,' Says Kangana Ranaut
Shweta's tweet was in reply to Kangana's post, in which the latter had compared the situation to ‘being burned at the stake'. Kangana had tweeted, "Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now."
Kangana Ranaut Slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
In another tweet, Kangana blasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia's favourite world's best CM was right."
BMC's Response To Kangana's Plea To Be Heard Today
On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court asked BMC to stop the demolition drive at Kangana's office. The court has asked the civic body to repond to Kangana's petition. BMC's response to Kangana's plea will be heard before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla today.
ALSO READ: Rahul Pandita Slams Kangana Ranaut For Comparing Herself To Kashmiri Pandits: We Are Not Your Pawns
ALSO READ: Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta, Renuka Shahane & Others Condemn Demolition Of Kangana Ranaut's Property