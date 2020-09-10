Sushant's Sister Shocked Over Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Says 'What Kind Of Gunda Raj Is This'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Is Appalled At Demolition At Kangana's Office

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President's Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let's establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj."

'Wake Up Now,' Says Kangana Ranaut

Shweta's tweet was in reply to Kangana's post, in which the latter had compared the situation to ‘being burned at the stake'. Kangana had tweeted, "Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now."

Kangana Ranaut Slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

In another tweet, Kangana blasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia's favourite world's best CM was right."

BMC's Response To Kangana's Plea To Be Heard Today

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court asked BMC to stop the demolition drive at Kangana's office. The court has asked the civic body to repond to Kangana's petition. BMC's response to Kangana's plea will be heard before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla today.