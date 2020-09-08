Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Her Siblings As 'Fake'

Shweta Singh Kirti Slams Rhea Chakraborty

In her tweet, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against her siblings as 'fake', and added that nothing is going to stop her family's determination to seek justice for her late brother. Shweta's tweet read, "Nothing's gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR! #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily."

Earlier, Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Reacted To Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint

Vikas Singh told ANI, "This is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter." He further said that if the Mumbai Police accepts the complaint, they will take the matter to the Supreme Court under contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Here's The Latest Update

The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, on the basis of the complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty. According to N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (headquarters-1) and a spokesperson for Mumbai Police, as per Supreme Court's order, the case has been duly transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.