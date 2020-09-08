Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Her Siblings As 'Fake'
On Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, for acquiring a 'bogus and unlawful prescription' for Sushant on June 8, so that he could get access to anxiety medication.
Rhea lodged the complaint on the basis of the WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka, which were recently leaked in media. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted strongly to Rhea's complaint.
Shweta Singh Kirti Slams Rhea Chakraborty
In her tweet, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against her siblings as 'fake', and added that nothing is going to stop her family's determination to seek justice for her late brother. Shweta's tweet read, "Nothing's gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR! #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily."
Earlier, Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Reacted To Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint
Vikas Singh told ANI, "This is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter." He further said that if the Mumbai Police accepts the complaint, they will take the matter to the Supreme Court under contempt of court.
Meanwhile, Here's The Latest Update
The Mumbai police has registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, on the basis of the complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty. According to N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (headquarters-1) and a spokesperson for Mumbai Police, as per Supreme Court's order, the case has been duly transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'I Failed Bhai'; Makes A Promise To The Late Actor
ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Posts Unseen Pics Of Him From Her Wedding; Says 'Wish I Could Just Go Back In Time'