Sushant Singh Death: Centre Moves SC To Make It Party To The Probe Transfer Plea Of Rhea Chakraborty

The Union Government has moved to the Supreme Court to make it party to the probe transfer plea of Rhea Chakraborty. On Friday (August 7), Centre told the top court that, “The impleadment is in the interest of justice and would not cause prejudice to any of the parties in the present transfer petition.”

The Department of Personnel and Training, that issued notification for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe, too has added that the centre being a party in the case is necessary.

For the unversed, Rhea had moved to the Apex Court to challenge the case filed against her in Patna with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress wanted the case to be transferred to Mumbai, and the court is due to hear the matter again next week.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Centre moves Supreme Court in an impleadment application asking to be made a party in the case. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The Apex court, in the meantime, has provided all parties (Maharashtra, Bihar Police and Rajput’s father) a few days to put on record their respective stand on Chakraborty’s case transfer petition. Justice Roy had added that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations done so far.

Meanwhile, Rhea along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and Shruti Modi (Rajput’s former manager), have given their statements to the Enforcement Directorate, in regards to the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It must be recollected that following Sushant’s death on June 14 and while Mumbai Police’s investigation was underway, the late actor’s father, K K Singh, lodged an FIR in Patna against Rhea and five others alleging that they had siphoned off Rs 15 from Sushant’s account in one year.

