Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty Were Supposed To Start Shooting For A Rom-Com

Sushant And Rhea Spotted On March 11

He also revealed that the film was going to explore Sushant's dancing skills. "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant's dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan's acting and Govinda's dance and that's why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat."

The Untitled Project Was Set To Explore Sushant's Dancing Skills

The film would have begun shooting in Mumbai and followed by London and then in Punjab over a schedule of six months. The untitled film was expected to wrap up shooting by November. The filmmaker said that Sushant was excited to start working. "He didn't have too many friends in the industry but was very passionate about his work. He kept reading my script even during the lockdown and was keen on a joint narration. He was looking forward to starting work on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse," the filmmaker said.

Shooting Was Set To Begin In May 2020

Rumy had also gotten in touch with Sushant after the news of his ex-manager Disha Salian's passing broke out. He said, "I messaged him around four to five days ago, when I learnt that his former manager Disha (Salian) had passed away. I asked him to ‘take care' and he replied with four hearts and ‘love you sir', promising to catch up soon."

Sushant wrapped up shooting for Dil Bechara in 2019 and was waiting for the film's release, which was scheduled in May 2020. No new release date has been announced by the makers yet.