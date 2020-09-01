Sushant Singh Rajput's Another Happy Picture From Paris Trip Lands On Internet And Upsets Netizens!

Yes, you read it right! One more picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from his previous year's Europe trip had surfaced on the internet, and netizens are pretty upset. In the picture, Sushant can be seen posing with an Indian family, and he looks all elated. The picture is shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani.

According to him, the picture was shared by Swati Gandhi who said, "I would like to share that I and my family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during his Europe vacation in Oct 2019 and while our interaction was brief, he was very jovial and full of life. I will continue to refuse to believe that there was anything wrong with him. If anything, his energy and vibrance rubbed off on us."

Netizens are irked after seeing this picture of Sushant, and are again slamming Rhea Chakraborty for claiming that Sushant didn't come out of his room in Paris during the trip.

A user wrote, "How easily they termed him as depressed, bipolar, tarnished his character etc yet the whole Bollywood is so silent just so they can be good in the eyes of those powerful culprits. These people posted about black lives matter, justice for George Floyd but not once for #justiceforsushant SHAME."

Another furious user wrote, "Rhea's theory has fallen flat on her face. Done with her false claims."

"Rhea said in her interview that ssr was really sad and when they went to Paris he didn't come out of his room. Clearly she was lying," wrote another user while calling out the Jalebi actress.

Another fan of Sushant wrote, "How much more lies will Rhea tell.. Rhea it's high time just speak the truth..it will be good for you."

(Social media posts are unedited.)