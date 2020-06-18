Sushant Singh Rajput's Asthi Visarjan In Patna Today; Late Actor's Sister Asks All To Pray For Him
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai on June 15, 2020. After the funeral, the actor's family members, father and two sisters, flew back to Patna the next day, with his ashes. However, Sushant's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kriti, who was unable to attend her brother's funeral, arrived in Patna on Wednesday (June 17, 2020).
She later took to her Facebook page to inform fans that she has reached her hometown safely, and that Sushant's ash immersion will take place in Patna today. (June 18, 2020)
'Let's Give Sushant A Very Loving And Happy Farewall,' Says His US-Based Sister
Shweta took to her Facebook page and wrote, "Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput"
Earlier, Sushant's Sister Had Requested To Waive Off 7-Day Quarantine On Arrival
Expressing her concern about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country, she had written on her Facebook page, "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."
Shweta Also Penned A Heartfelt Tribute For Her Late Brother
In an emotional post, Sushant's sister poured her heart out while remembering Sushant, and requested fans to choose love over hate, compassion over anger, and urged everyone to forgive everyone.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is A Huge Blow To The Industry And Fans
The Kedarnath actor was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated that he passed away because of asphyxia due to hanging. Reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression. However, Sushant's father in his statement to the Mumbai police, said that while his son often felt low, he wasn't aware about his depression.
