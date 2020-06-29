    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Audition Reel From Kai Po Che And PK Will Make You Emotional; Watch Video

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shattered his near and dear ones. Ever since the news of his passing away broke out, people have been sharing their fond memories of the late actor.

      Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was one of Sushant's closest friends, paid a fitting tribute to the late actor. He posted a video featuring a montage of Sushant's audition reels from Kai Po Che! and PK. At one point in the video, we even get to see Sushant breaking into a playful dance with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi.

      Have a look at it.

      View this post on Instagram

      A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput

      A post shared by MCCC (@mukeshchhabracc) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

      Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant As 'A Boy Who Never Failed In Any Auditions'

      Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant As 'A Boy Who Never Failed In Any Auditions'

      He captioned the video as, "A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here's a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love."

      Mukesh Chhabra's Condolence Post For Sushant

      Mukesh Chhabra's Condolence Post For Sushant

      Earlier, Mukesh had posted a picture, in which he is seen giving Sushant a peck on one of his cheeks. His caption for the heartwarming photo read, "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई".

      When The News Of Sushant's Death Left Mukesh Chhabra Shocked!

      When The News Of Sushant's Death Left Mukesh Chhabra Shocked!

      On the day of Sushant's death, Mukesh had asked the media to give him some privacy to come to terms with news of his close friend's demise. He had posted on his Instagram page, "Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It's a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please."

      The Police Investigation Is Still Going On In Sushant's Death Case

      The Police Investigation Is Still Going On In Sushant's Death Case

      Mukesh is one of the 27 people called in so far by the police, to be questioned about the events which lead to Sushant's tragic demise. While the final post-mortem report confirmed the actor's death by suicide, the police is still investigating the reason behind his death.

      ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Had Taken The Place Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother: Sandip Ssingh

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Family To Set Up A Foundation To Support Young Talents In Areas 'Close To His Heart'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X