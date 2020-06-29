Sushant Singh Rajput's Audition Reel From Kai Po Che And PK Will Make You Emotional; Watch Video
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shattered his near and dear ones. Ever since the news of his passing away broke out, people have been sharing their fond memories of the late actor.
Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was one of Sushant's closest friends, paid a fitting tribute to the late actor. He posted a video featuring a montage of Sushant's audition reels from Kai Po Che! and PK. At one point in the video, we even get to see Sushant breaking into a playful dance with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi.
A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput
Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant As 'A Boy Who Never Failed In Any Auditions'
He captioned the video as, "A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here's a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love."
Mukesh Chhabra's Condolence Post For Sushant
Earlier, Mukesh had posted a picture, in which he is seen giving Sushant a peck on one of his cheeks. His caption for the heartwarming photo read, "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई".
When The News Of Sushant's Death Left Mukesh Chhabra Shocked!
On the day of Sushant's death, Mukesh had asked the media to give him some privacy to come to terms with news of his close friend's demise. He had posted on his Instagram page, "Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It's a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please."
The Police Investigation Is Still Going On In Sushant's Death Case
Mukesh is one of the 27 people called in so far by the police, to be questioned about the events which lead to Sushant's tragic demise. While the final post-mortem report confirmed the actor's death by suicide, the police is still investigating the reason behind his death.
