Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Slams Report Claiming Bihar Families Can't Stand Girlfriends

Netizens are extremely pissed with a media portal's opinion piece, wherein it was written that families of people from Bihar can't stand girlfriends, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family is no different. Just like Sushant's fans, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti is also infuriated with the viral opinion piece, and slammed the report via his blog.

He wrote, "This is a preposterous generalization on many levels. Let's start with Sushant. Many people know that Sushant dated Ankita for at least six years and they lived together for a good portion of that relationship. People have seen great pictures of Ankita and Sushant family together and almost everyone knows that some members of Sushant's family, including my wife, are in constant touch with Ankita."

While slamming the media portal, he also confirmed the alleged past relationship of Sushant and actress Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Sushant then presumably dated Kriti (although he did not explicitly mention that they were dating, so they might be just very good friends) and the last time we met him in July 2017, Kriti met with us as well. We were fond of Kriti too."

Apart from Sushant's brother-in-law, netizens also expressed their anger and slammed the media portal for the same.

A netizen, who hails from Bihar, wrote, "I'm from Bihar and i know it very well how we are discriminated everywhere outside.. I Don't know why.. But this time we will fight for our Brother SSR."

Another netizen wrote, "I am proud bihari but we are not toxic at all."