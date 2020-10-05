Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Issues Statement Saying, 'All Aspects Are Being Looked Meticulously'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh statement with regards to its ongoing probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The central agency has stated that the investigating is still ongoing. This happens to come in the wake of the AIIMS Board ruling out murder angle in the actor's death case.

News Agency ANI has tweeted the statement of CBI's spokesperson that read “CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously”. Check out the tweet below:

CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously: Spokesperson, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pic.twitter.com/hmsGEolQ1G — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Even though the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board ruled out the murder angle in Sushant's case, an audiotape of Dr Sudhir Gupta where he reportedly claims that Sushant was murdered had gone viral today.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has responded to the audiotape that has surfaced online. He was quoted by ETimes as saying, "To be honest, I tweeted my stand yesterday but I would like to speak to him (Dr Sudhir Gupta) before I take a final call. He is not answering my phone, what if he changes his stand, one doesn’t know. I will wait till I can talk to him." (sic)

