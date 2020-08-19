Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Team To Visit Mumbai Soon, Issues First Statement After SC Verdict

On Wednesday, August 19, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This came as a massive victory for his fans, family and supporters, who have been demanding a clean investigation of his death.

In its first statement after the Supreme Court verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that the team will visit Mumbai for further investigation.

"The investigation related to #SushantSinghRajput's death is continuing. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage: CBI," said the CBI, as reported by ANI.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court asked Mumbai Police to cooperate with CBI for the case, and hand over all the evidence it has gathered so far. The SC also said that the Bihar government was competent in registering an FIR in Patna based on a complaint given by Sushant's father. It further added that the Mumbai Police, which had only registered an accidental death report in the case, had limited investigation powers.

The SC has asked the CBI to investigate all FIRs registered in connection with Sushant's death. A special investigation team has already been formed by the CBI.

Responding to the SC verdict, Sushant's family said in a statement, "We believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice."

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. He was allegedly found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

