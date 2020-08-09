    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Case: Father KK Singh Files Counter Affidavit Before SC Against Rhea Chakraborty

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. The central agency has started the process of registration of the case while taking the help of Bihar and Mumbai police respectively. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

      It must be recollected that the late actor’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. The actress, in turn, had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to transfer the probe to Mumbai. While the court is due to hear the plea on August 11, Sushant’s father has now filed a counter-affidavit against Rhea’s plea.

      Sushant Singh Rajput

      According to a report by ANI, KK Singh had filed counter-affidavit reasoning that the case has already been taken over by the CBI and therefore Rhea’s plea has no standing ground anymore. The news agency tweeted, “#SushantSinghRajput's father, KK Singh, files counter affidavit before Supreme Court stating the investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to CBI and thus Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands infructuous.”

      For the unversed, Sushant’s dad lodged an FIR while naming Rhea along with five others for exploiting Sushant and siphoning off money from his bank accounts. As a result, the Jalebi actress along with her brother and Sushant’s ex-manager were recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and the questioning went on for over eight hours.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Has Nothing To Hide, Says Her Lawyer

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Death Case: DIG Gagandeep Gambhir And Manoj Shashidhar To Supervise CBI Probe Team

      Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X