Sushant Singh Case: Father KK Singh Files Counter Affidavit Before SC Against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. The central agency has started the process of registration of the case while taking the help of Bihar and Mumbai police respectively. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

It must be recollected that the late actor’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. The actress, in turn, had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to transfer the probe to Mumbai. While the court is due to hear the plea on August 11, Sushant’s father has now filed a counter-affidavit against Rhea’s plea.

According to a report by ANI, KK Singh had filed counter-affidavit reasoning that the case has already been taken over by the CBI and therefore Rhea’s plea has no standing ground anymore. The news agency tweeted, “#SushantSinghRajput's father, KK Singh, files counter affidavit before Supreme Court stating the investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to CBI and thus Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands infructuous.”

For the unversed, Sushant’s dad lodged an FIR while naming Rhea along with five others for exploiting Sushant and siphoning off money from his bank accounts. As a result, the Jalebi actress along with her brother and Sushant’s ex-manager were recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and the questioning went on for over eight hours.

