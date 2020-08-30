Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Finds The Drugs Given To The Actor Were Bought On Darknet

Over the past few days, 'drug angle' in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken centre stage with reports of the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged use of Marijuana surfacing in the public domain and resulting in a furore on social media.

As reported by Zee News, the investigation of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now revealed that the peddler who used to supply drugs to Rhea used to purchase it from the Darknet. For the unversed, the NCB, last week had registered a criminal case against the Jalebi actress with regards to drug conspiracy reports.

The central agency’s latest discovery is an alarming development in the high-profile case. Darknet is an underground online platform for all sorts of illegal activities including black marketing of drugs. The Bureau has determined after an investigation that the drug which was being given to Sushant Singh Rajput was brought from Darknet by the peddler who used to supply drugs to Rhea.

It must also be recollected that Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared several screenshots of WhatsApp conversations of Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on her social media handle. These messages from last year include Rhea and Showik ordering someone to get 'doobie' (cannabis cigarette).

Shweta shared the leaked conversations that took place on her Twitter account and wrote, “What was going on...#ArrestCulpritsOfSSR What are we to conclude?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR”

In the same conversation, Samuel Miranda posts photographs of 'blueberry kush' and in another chat, Siddharth Pithani confirms if Sushant has received the 'doobs'. The group titled NIFW includes names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and among others.

